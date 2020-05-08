Orthodox Church stresses maintaining solidarity among religions

In its letter to Director of Iran's seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Eastern Orthodox Church stressed holding continuous talks between Islam and Christianity and the role of such negotiations among other religions in materializing this aim.

Pointing to the outbreak of coronavirus, Archbishop of the Eastern Orthodox Church prayed for curing the disease in the world and wished health and happiness for Iranians.

Earlier on April 8, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi in a letter to general secretary of the World Council of Churches expressed readiness for establishing cooperation and consultations with the Orthodox Church.

The tragic incident of the coronavirus outbreak has caused suffering to countries and nations and has caused grief to the leaders of religions and scholars, the letter reads.

Seminaries in Qom and Iran express sympathy with those who have been affected and wish immediate recovery for the patients, he added.

Ayatollah Arafi noted that seminaries and senior scholars are ready to exchange scientific, research, cultural and rescue experiences and to open new chapter with regard to cooperation and consultations with scientific, international, academic, and religious centers.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish