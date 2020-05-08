Switzerland says trade channel with Iran slower than expected

The humanitarian channel founded by Trump administration for exporting medicine and other items to Iran, has not actually led to any particular exchanges.

Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for Swiss Secretariat of State for Economic Affairs, who monitors the trade channel, said that no transactions have been made via this trade channel. Unfortunately, whole of this process has been slower than expected level due to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.

The US has tries to create a humanitarian image for itself through this mechanism, which it calls "Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement (SHTA)".

This is while Washington's brutal sanctions against Iran have included drugs and agricultural products, creating difficult conditions for the country.

