Spox: World Red Cross Day reminder of genuine patterns in dealing with int’l threats

Neither COVID19 pandemic, nor the growing unilateralism and the series of sanctions can sound the death knell for convergence and multilateralism, Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

The phoenixes of cooperation have emerged from the ashes of the crisis, he said adding that World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is the reminder of genuine patterns in fighting international threats.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day are annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

World Red Cross Red Crescent Day is celebrated on May 8 each year. This date is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, who was born on 8 May 1828.

Earlier, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society congratulated the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, saying the humanity will defeat COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to devotion of the healthcare community and services of medics and the Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers.

In the days that COVID-19 has caused challenges in humanity in all societies, people appreciate the moments of being together more, “the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day” is an appropriate opportunity to review the missions and roles that have taken over the National Societies, he added.

