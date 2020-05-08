May 8, 2020, 4:42 PM
Official: COVID19 death toll mounts to 6,541 in Iran 

Tehran, May 8, IRNA -  Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that some 55 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 83,837 people out of a total of 104,691 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,541.

Jahanpour said that 1,556 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 55 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,711 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 558,899 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

