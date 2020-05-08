Friday morning's quake kills one, injures 33 others

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, Najjar said that a total of 19 people were injured in the Damavand and 15 in Tehran, adding that according to the latest statistics and information out of 15 injured in Tehran, so far, 11 people have been outpatient and the remaining four are currently being treated at the hospital.

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Damavand at 00:48 local time on Friday which was felt in Tehran.

According to Tehran University's Geophysics Center, the earthquake occurred seven kilometers underground six kilometers from Damavand, a city in the eastern capital, at 35.78 latitudes and 52.05 longitudes.

Meantime, the spokesman for Fire Department and Safety Services of Tehran Municipality announced that the Tehran earthquake had no casualties and damages so far.

Jalal Maleki told IRNA that the quake occurred around 1 a.m. and it jolted Tehran and its surrounding towns.

"There are no reports of any incident such as destruction and collapse of buildings to the Tehran Fire Department," he added.

Maleki said that people should keep calm and all firefighter and medical emergency staff are on alert.

Some citizens in Tehran have poured into the streets.

