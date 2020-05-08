Iran stands on top of steel prouducers in Middle East, experts

According to the data of the Comprehensive Steel Plan, the major producers of steel in the Middle East are Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar which Iran recorded a share of about 69 percent of production with about 25 million tons in 2018.

The Ministry of Industry announced a total of 28 million tons of steel production last year and the Iranian Steel Producers Association at 27 million tons.

Statistics show that Saudi Arabia with 15 percent production, the United Arab Emirates 9 percent, and Qatar 7 percent are far behind Iran.

According to Iran's comprehensive steel plan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as majore producers of steel in the Middle East, have the highest consumption of steel.

The fact is that the three countries in the Middle East (Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) account for more than 70 percent of steel consumption in the region.

Iran accounts for 38 percent of consumption, Saudi Arabia 21 percent, the UAE 15 percent, followed by Iraq with 6 percent and other countries with a total of 20 percent.

