Iranian, Turkish officials discuss latest situation on fighting coronavirus

Zolefqari and Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Mohtaram Injeh also discussed negative impacts of coronavirus on political, economic and social equations of the countries grappling with the disease.

Deploring death of a number of the two countries' nationals due to COVID-19, Zolfeqari voiced readiness for exchanging information and experiences in the field of promoting health security of the citizens and ways of controlling the virus.

He further noted that the text of the draft health protocol has been prepared to reopen border and transit points of the two countries to resume trade and commercial exchanges in cooperation with experts of various Iranian institutes under Health Ministry and National Coronavirus Taskforce and will be sent to Turkey for review through diplomatic channels.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish