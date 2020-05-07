Iran keeps trade despite “most oppressive” sanctions: Minister

Farhad Dejpasand said despite all the pressure and sanctions by the international community, the trade of Iran didn’t change much in the Iranian years 1397 and 1398 (ending on March 20 of 2019 and 2020).

Dejpasand said Iran had about $44 billion dollars of import and $41 billion dollars of non-oil export, which shows the great capacity of Iranian economy.

He said 85% of the import has been capital goods, intermediate goods, and raw materials.

He also said that agriculture had a good growth in spite of difficulties.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish