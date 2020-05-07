Pottery bank to be founded in southern Iran

Mehdi Azarian said that the pieces belong to the Sassanid era and the first centuries of Islamic era.

Azarian said the historic pieces include azure enameled pottery, Sgraffito, porcelain, etc.

He added the job will be done by a group of archeologists and interested volunteers.

Siraf, also known as Taheri Port, was a legendary ancient port during the Sassanid era whose establishment dated further back to the Parthian reign.

It is located on the north coast of the Persian Gulf in what is now the Iranian province of Bushehr. It was destroyed around 970 CE. Its ruins are located approximately 220 kilometers east of Bushehr and 380 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas. Siraf controlled three ports: Taheri Port, Kangan Port and Dayer Port.

Siraf was originally known as Ardeshir Ab due to the fact that Ardeshir Babakan set up a waterway network here in order to facilitate the port activities, English newspaper.

According to David Whitehouse, one of the first archeologists to excavate the ancient ruins of Siraf, the port gained prominence due to the thriving maritime trade between the Persian Gulf and the Far East in view of the huge demand for consumer goods and luxury items at the time. The first contact between Siraf and China occurred in the year 185 and by the fourth century it was a busy port.

