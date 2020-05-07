Russia offers solidarity with Iran against US inhumane sanctions

In his letter, Lavrov congratulated Iranians on the arrival of the Holy Month of Ramadan, saying we express solidarity with Iran with regard to opposition against US’ anti-human approach to develop illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran which has been seriously damaged by the spread of coronavirus.

Such a principled approach has been stressed by President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in their phone call on April 21, he added.

Russia always reminds the illegal nature of US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran, he noted.

We always urge the US to lift these sanctions and not to create roadblock for fighting coronavirus, Lavrov reiterated.

We also call on the West Europe not to be influenced by Washington’s threats and to continue cooperation with Iranian partners, Russian top diplomat said.

He noted that issues mentioned in your letter are reviewed in our meeting with partners in international community and especially in the framework of Brix Group.

Thanks to the importance of Iran-Russia relations, we will continue our active diplomatic activities in the future, Lavrov said.

Constant and consonant diplomacy with favorable countries have clear result. UN chief wanted the leaders of G20 in his message to remove their sanctions on countries fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter reads.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, had some criticism from the aspect of safeguarding human rights, it added.

Despite sanctions and difficulties, we will also continue implementation of big economic plans and projects, Russian minister noted.

