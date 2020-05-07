WeGo congratulated Shiraz Day

Every year on May 5 (15 Ordibehesht), people of Shiraz celebrate its national day. The reason behind such a celebration is the beauty of Shiraz at this moment.

Kyong-yul Lee said he wished he could be in Shiraz to celebrate the day and smell orange blossoms with the people of Shiraz.

Referring to the outbreak of COVID-19, he said that the crisis calls for kindness and understanding, and, as Saadi puts it, we do not deserve the name human if we don’t have understanding and sympathy.

He said WeGO organizes WeGO makes cities for all humanity. A smart city is a happy city for smart people. And it is an honor to have Shiraz as an active member.

WeGo is an international organization that cooperates with cities foe sustainable development based on electronic government projects. It is located in Seoul, South Korea.

The Secretariat serves WeGO members and primarily performs the following functions to provide administrative support to and implement the decisions of WeGO., Republic of Korea. The Secretariat staff consists of recruited professionals and public employees of Seoul and other member cities who are seconded to the Secretariat.

