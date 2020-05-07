Iran exports first batch of fruits, vegetables to Kuwait in pandemic era

Borders are closed due to the pandemic, Zadboom said, adding that some of the neighboring and the Persian Gulf States including Kuwait closed their borders for imports.

He added that fortunately, a consignment weighing 500 tons of refrigerator container fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to Shyoukh port in Kuwait through Deyr Port in Bushehr.

Considerable amount of Iranian fresh fruits and vegetables are exported to UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

