Rouhani urges screening for COVID-19 patients to continue

Speaking in a meeting with heads of experts committees in charge of fighting COVID-19, Rouhani said that providing foreign nationals living in Iran with medical treatment should continue.

He also called for training students through virtual methods.

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki, presenting the white, yellow and red zones in Iran, said that the number of survivors is increasing and death tolls are on decline.

He added that the report indicates health ministry’s success in screening and diagnosis.

In the meantime, minister of roads and urban development said trade interactions are underway in terminals with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

He noted that interaction through Sarakhs and Incheboron rail terminals will be resumed soon.

Sarakhs Governor Mohammad Reza Rajabi Moghaddam earlier said Sarakhs-Turkmenistan rail border is ready to reopen after receiving permission from respective officials next week.

Moghaddam said that launching disinfecting tunnels has been used to disinfect train wagons, so that trade interactions with the Central Asian states will resume.

After disinfecting wagons, Iranian locomotive will be separated from the train and Turkmen locomotive will be connected, he added.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that some 68 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 82,744 people out of a total of 103,135 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,486.

