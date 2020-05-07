May 7, 2020, 2:49 PM
Official: COVID19 kills 68 more in past 24 hours

Tehran, May 7, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that some 68 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 82,744 people out of a total of 103,135 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,486.

Jahanpour said that 1,485 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 68 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,728 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 544,702 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

