During his telephone conversation, Zarif also expressed sympathy with the Uzbek flood-stricken people.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed cooperation on the area of transportation as well as ways to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 3,820,000 people across the world and killed over 265,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 6,300.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish