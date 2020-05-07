President: Opening of landmark projects, strong response to global arrogance

Iran completes national projects despite the sanctions, President Rouhani said at an inauguration ceremony on four major projects on copper industry in southern Iranian province of Kerman.

Despite the US sanctions, Iran creates job opportunities and exports its products, the president added.

There is no way but production to meet the country's needs in the sanctions era, and also in the critical situation that the country is fighting against the deadly coronavirus since late February, Rouhani said.

President Rouhani inaugurated four big projects of copper industry in Kerman province through a video conference.

Some 252 million euros investments have been made on the project of Khatoon Abad copper smelting complex and three other projects in the province.

