Exports to Iraq resume via Parviz Khan border post

Morad Ali Tatar told IRNA that border trade and movement of cargo trucks are underway via Parviz Khan border post with Iraq.

Iraqi drivers went on strike to protest an Iraqi law that make them pay insurance fee for possible compensatory damages may occur on cargoes in the process of shipment by the trucks, the governor said.

The strike was due to internal problems in Iraq and had nothing to do with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tatar noted.

About 54 percent of Iran's non-oil products are being exported to Iraq via Parviz Khan border post, a major land route for trade.

