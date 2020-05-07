Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani warns of ‘severe consequences’ if arms embargo extended

President Hassan Rouhani warned of “severe consequences” if an arms embargo against Iran, which is to expire by October under a UN resolution, is extended under the US pressure.

- Russia: US must 'deliver proof' over virus allegations against China

The US is wrong to accuse China of being responsible for the coronavirus outbreak without providing proof, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said.

- Russia reaches new virus milestone as cases top 165,000

Russia recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, surpassing Germany to become the country with the sixth-highest number of confirmed infections.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Quake hits western Lorestan province

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Iran’s western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

- Zionist regime plans thousands of illegal settlement homes

The Zionist regime has announced a plan for thousands of new illegal settlement homes in the occupied West Bank as Washington has voiced readiness to back de facto annexations by the Zionist regime there.

- Satellite launch shows production leap possible

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran’s launching of a satellite into orbit proves that the country is also able to achieve a leap in production.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Leader: Satellite launch proves production surge achievable

Launching satellite into orbit proves Iran is able to achieve a surge in production as well, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

- Doc explores Hitler’s plot to assassinate Allied leaders in Tehran

Iranian filmmaker Ata Panahi has made a documentary named “Long Jump” exploring the leader of the Nazi Party in Germany Adolf Hitler’s plot to assassinate the Allied leaders during the Tehran Conference.

- Marc Wilmots irresponsible about Iran team: top official

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Secretary General has hit out at former Iran coach Marc Wilmots, accusing him of being irresponsible about his team.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks lower for 2nd day

The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange closed trading week Wednesday in negative territory to buck a bullish trend that dominated the market for 21 consecutive sessions.

- Corona’s transport fallout estimated at $495 million

Iran’s transportation sector has sustained an estimated loss of 80,000 billion rials ($495 million) following the outbreak of coronavirus, an official with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said.

- Land border crossing with Turkey reopens

Bazargan border crossing, located in northwest Iran, has reopened following negotiations among Iranian and Turkish officials.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish