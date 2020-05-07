Iran takes delivery of medical supplies bought from France

Director of Bazargan Customs office Sadeq Namdar told IRNA on Thursday that it is the seventh medical cargo delivered to Iran through northwestern Iranian border market.

The medical cargo includes antiserum, lab tools and medical equipment, Namdar said.

He added that the latest medical cargo worth about 5.2 million euros.

Meanwhile, he said that the first medical cargo Iran bought was from Germany, the weight of the cargo was 26 tons delivered to the country 35 days ago via Sarisu border market.

Iran like other world countries has been fighting against the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 260,000 people across the world, more than 6,300 in Iran.

