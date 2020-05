Following the outbreak of coronavirus and the request of Iranians to return to the country, the second group of Iranians residing in Spain, comprising 174 people, returned to the country on Wednesday.

The first group of Iranian expatriates in Spain demanding return to the country, including students, returned home on Monday amid coronavirus spread, and this was the first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran after 16 years.

