WHO delivers more COVID-19 test kits to Iran

The test kits facilitate almost 120,000 COVID-19 tests to screen and confirm disease status in suspected COVID-19 patients.

In a handover by the WHO Representative in Iran, Dr. Christoph Hamelmann, the kits were delivered to the national laboratory network established by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME).

The country's COVID-19 testing response is led by the Pasteur Institute of Iran, which does molecular testing of samples.

As of 6 May, the country has tested 519,543 people through its network of 100 public and private labs.

