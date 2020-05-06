Official hails Iran, Azerbaijan deep-rooted friendship

After the phone talk with the Azeri official, he tweeted that the friendship between the people of Iran and Azerbaijan is deep and long-lasting and friends stay alongside each other in hard times.

He further noted that he also discussed promoting economic relations and cooperation in fighting coronavirus with the Azeri official.

During the phone call, both sides expressed satisfaction over growing trend of bilateral relations, especially in the field of economy as well as avenues for further development of relations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish