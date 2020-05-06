Iran dismisses fake news on Afghan illegal immigrants

Asked about continued media hypes created in the media run by petrodollars on the incident which occurred for some Afghan citizens in the border region with Iran, he said, "We strongly reject the reports that a number of Afghan nationals have been forced by Iranian border guards to return home crossing the Harirood River."

Despite the irrelevance of the issue to Iran and given the request of the Afghan authorities, the ministry, due to fraternal relations based on the principles of goodwill and good neighborliness between the two countries, in an official note to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Tehran voiced readiness to cooperate with the Afghan side to investigate the allegations, Mousavi said.

The official further noted that Iran considers its borders with Afghanistan to be the borders of peace and friendship and emphasizes its determination to maintain friendly and fraternal relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan based on mutual respect.

8072**2050

