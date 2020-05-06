Iran, Uzbekistan favor stronger ties

President Hassan Rouhani and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev mutually congratulated advent of Ramadan, hoping that all nations would be able to overcome the problems with each other's help.

Referring to the difficulties caused by coronavirus outbreak, they stressed the need for promoting collaboration and sympathy among the governments and countries to combat coronavirus.

Both sides also called for restoring trade and economic relations to the previous level while observing health guidelines.

Rouhani recalled Iran's achievements in producing testing kits and other medical equipment needed for fighting coronavirus, saying that Iran is ready for meeting Uzbekistan's needs in the field.

Unfortunately, certain governments with excessive demands, especially the US, are pursuing their own political goals and imposing pressure and sanctions on the countries and nations, he said.

President Mirziyoyev, for his part, hailed Iran's achievements in fighting coronavirus, and said that Iran boasts of a special status in the region and broadening ties with it is of paramount importance for Uzbekistan.

