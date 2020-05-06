Iran, Tajikistan keen on interaction on fighting coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon mutually congratulated advent of holy month of Ramadan and discussed latest situation of bilateral relations in various sectors.

Referring to historic, religious and cultural commonalities between the two nations and friendly and brotherly relations between the two governments, the two presidents stressed the need for further development of cooperation in line with ensuring both sides' interests.

Both sides also called for restoring trade and economic relations to the previous level while observing health guidelines, saying that the two nations and governments have always been and will stand by each other.

Rouhani hailed Iran's achievements in producing testing kits and other medical equipment need for fighting coronavirus, saying, "We are ready for meeting Tajikistan's needs in the field."

For his part, President Rahmon praised Iran's achievements in the face of coronavirus, saying that further development of relations with Iran is one of the key policies of Tajikistan in foreign relations.

