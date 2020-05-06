Iranian, Austrian presidents call for int'l cooperation on combating coronavirus pandemic

President Hassan Rouhani and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen also described US sanctions as impediment for meeting medical needs and expressed opposition to the continued sanctions.

Despite the current difficult conditions to fight coronavirus, the US still continues sanctions on Iran's pharmaceutical and medical sectors, Rouhani said, noting that the US government is strongly opposed to even borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund to fight the virus.

"We believe that the EU should take more serious steps under the current situation in view of its commitments vis-à-vis international issues and JCPOA," he said.

"Europe's stance is significant for countering the pandemic and ending illegal sanctions and I hope we will see a new movement and initiative on the part of Europe," Rouhani said.

While the whole world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, all efforts should be focused on lifting sanctions and resolving disputes and ending wars and conflicts, Rouhani said, noting that the Islamic Iran favors peace and stability in the region and expects Europe by exerting pressure on the Zionist regime not to allow the regime to continue its attacks on Syria and Lebanon and siege on Gaza, regardless of the coronavirus global pandemic.

Alexander Van der Bellen, for his part, highlighted his country's interest in boosting ties with Iran and voiced his country's readiness for sharing experiences in combating the disease.

Austria and EU are opposed to the US sanctions imposed on Iran and they will continue cooperation with Iran, he stressed.

Noting that the US move is against international treaties, Austrian president said that they favor closer ties with Iran without being influenced by the US.

The two countries' presidents also stressed the need for strengthening INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

