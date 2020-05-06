Iran’s Milad Tower to turn red on Int’l Thalassaemia Day

“Until today the only therapeutic option for a patient with thalassaemia was Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplantation (HSCT), more commonly known as Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT)," according to TIF official website.

“Now a new era for the treatment of thalassaemia has started. New promising therapeutic approaches might revolutionize the management of patients with thalassemia, mainly with the most severe forms of the disease, with good chances of improving the quality of life and survival of many patients.”

Every year on the occasion of International Thalassaemia Day, TIF holds special programs aiming to support these patients and to prevent Thalassaemia patients’ birth but this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus all these programs have been canceled.

But TIF announced that it will organize a series of other events and activities that are now scheduled for September 8.

Milad Tower, also known as the Tehran Tower, is a multi-purpose tower in Tehran, Iran. It is the sixth-tallest tower and the 24th-tallest freestanding structure in the world.

It is standing at 435 meters from the base to the tip of the antenna.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish