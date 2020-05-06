WHO delivers more anti-COVID19 medicines to Iran

The Solidarity Trial is a large, international study designed to discover which treatments for COVID-19 are the most effective. It provides simplified procedures to enable even hospitals that have been a very high caseload. More than 100 countries from all parts of the world are participating. Two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, are taking part in the trial.

Four re-purposed medicines, Remdesivir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Interferon (β1a), and hydroxychloroquine are being evaluated.

"The Solidarity Trial will be conducted in 16 provinces in 29 major hospitals that have substantial numbers of inpatient admissions for COVID,” says Dr. Christoph Hamelmann, WHO Representative in Iran.

Iran has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, with a total number of 97,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6203 deaths, reported as of May 3, 78,422 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The shipment of medicines is part of WHO’s many deliveries of essential medical supplies to help the Islamic Republic of Iran cope with the crisis. The shipment also included another hundred thousand laboratory tests for COVID-19.

WHO had previously shipped other clinical trial medicines, Lopinavir and Ritonavir, to Iran on March 23.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish