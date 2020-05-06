Iran calls for drawing long-term framework for ties with Brazil

In his meeting with Vice President of Brazil Hamilton Mourão, Hossein Gharibi stressed the significant position of Brazil for Iran as a new economic power and member of Brix Group.

He also underlined the importance of maintaining and promoting economic and political relations between the two countries.

Referring to the complementarity of Iran and Brazil's economies and the need to use the concession to reconstruct the economy of two countries after the coronavirus crisis, he called for drawing a long-term framework for bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Mourão emphasized the importance of preparation to face geopolitical changes in the international arena in the post-corona world.

Stressing the important position of Iran in the world, he described Iran as a country with one of the richest ancient cultures in the world.

