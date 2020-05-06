Hook needs to change glasses

On 8 March 2018, US President Donald Trump officially announced that he would withdraw the US from the internationally welcomed and UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal with Iran. He ordered economic terrorism to be used against the people of Iran.

They tried to disrupt the meetings in which the UN chief was to give reports about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with media hype.

Trump has proved in the past three years that he is totally ignorant of the content of the deal. He has stuck to tired cliché saying that he will not let Iran have nuclear weapons.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, and the office of the permanent representative of the US at the UN tried to create a negative atmosphere against the JCPOA, Iran’s missile activities and research programs.

They first accused Iran of violating Resolution 2216 and sending weapons to Yemen. Then they said any missile test by Iran is a violation of Resolution 2231. Then they tried to persuade the Security Council, especially its European members, to takes measures against the deal because it was signed by an African-American president.

But because the US has pulled out of the international deal, they have now to say about that and Resolution 2231, which makes them incapable of making a move.

Hook said on 17 January 2020 that if the dispute mechanism doesn’t work, the UN sanctions will be restored quickly and the three signatories of the deal should make the decision.

He had already confessed in another meeting that the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 are closely related, adding that in 2023, eight years after the singing of the deal, Iran’s ban on testing missiles will be removed and confiscation of properties in 60 organizations will come to an end, and in October 2025 all the articles of 2231 will be ended.

On 20 February 2020, he announced new sanctions on some Iranian political figures, and quoting Trump, he urged the Europeans to join the US in quitting the deal.

He implied that the US is after destroying the deal, but he knew that that’s not the US who decides about that.

Trump has said that he only wants to keep Iran away from nuclear weapons and is ready to talk about that, but the hardliners of the White House have never let him put forth a program of what he claims.

Whenever he says something like this, the belligerent branch becomes active and stresses they are going to reinforce the maximum pressure, that is economic terrorism, on people of Iran, and then they add some names to their theatrical list.

On April 30, 2020, less than six months to the end of the weaponry limitations stipulated by the JCPOA, Hook makes a comeback after a wave of media hype.

The face of the so-called diplomat is a reminder of a total yes-man. It looks as if on Thursday, he was given a text and told: “Read it.” After reading the text that was teeming with the wishes of Trump administrations’ hardliners, he was then to answer questions of journalists.

One journalist said that some Europeans have announced that the US had nothing to say here. They have left the deal and they cannot activate the trigger or any other mechanism.

He expressed ignorance of those remarks and said, "I've been to Paris some couple of months ago, made a couple of trips to the UN Security Council to consult with folks. If you read operative paragraph 10 and operative paragraph 11 of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, it's very clear the United States is named as a JCPOA participant in paragraph 10 that defines the term “participant” for 2231.”

His interpretation actually showed how ignorant he is of the articles of the deal.

He said, “I’ve been working on UN Security Council resolutions for years. This is the plain reading of the text,” adding, "So our right as a participant is something that exists independently of the JCPOA.

"There is no qualification in 2231 where “participant” is defined in a way to require participation in the JCPOA; and if the drafters wanted to make the qualification, they could have, but they did not.”

It is not clear whether he had just wakened up or his glasses got sensitive to the phrase “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action”; they have not seen the definition in the deal.

As a reminder, articles 10 and 11 of Resolution 2231 is given here so as he can read them for once and tell his boss, who too appears not to have enough time, to read the long text of the deal.

10. China, France, Germany, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union (EU), and Iran (the “JCPOA participants”) to resolve any issues arising with respect to the implementation of JCPOA commitments through the procedures specified in the JCPOA, and expresses its intention to address possible complaints by JCPOA participants about significant non-performance by another JCPOA participant;

11. Acting under Article 41 of the Charter of the United Nations, that, within 30 days of receiving a notification by a JCPOA participant State of an issue that the JCPOA participant State believes constitutes significant non-performance of commitments under the JCPOA, it shall vote on a draft resolution to continue in effect the terminations in paragraph 7 (a) of this resolution, decides further that if within 10 days of the notification referred to above, no Member of the Security Council has submitted such a draft resolution for a vote, then the President of the Security Council shall submit such a draft resolution and put it to a vote within 30 days of the notification referred to above, and expresses its intention to take into account the views of the States involved in the issue and any opinion on the issue by the Advisory Board established in the JCPOA.

