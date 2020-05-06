Supreme Leader: If production thrives, Iran can resist virus of sanctions

The Supreme Leader made the remarks Wednesday on the occasion of Laborers Week and in an endeavor to pursue the slogan of the year – “A Surge in Production” where he called for respecting workers’ rights.

"Production can be compared to the body’s immune system. That is, if production is favorable and growing, invasive viruses like sanctions and oil prices cannot harm our economy," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He also described fair and punctual payments and job security as very important.

"A key point is respecting workers' rights. Fair and punctual payments and job security, which I've always stressed, are very important," Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted by Khamenei.ir website as saying.

"Some of these gentlemen have mentioned that they haven't fired any workers following the economic problems due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This is very good," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that insurance, training, welfare, and health services are workers' rights and the responsibility of employers, adding that of course, if the needs of workers' families, including their children’s education, are fulfilled, it will strengthen workers-employers relations, which is an auspicious thing.

"Real cooperation between the labor force and employers can increase production and economic growth. The labor force should increase their skills and sense of responsibility; employers should increase the workers share from the income of the business," the Supreme Leader added.

"Some of our worker friends had complaints about legislation that overlooked workers’ opinions. Such regulations should definitely be designed justly, and business owners should take this into consideration."

"Some people keep saying it’s impossible and we can’t, but we can. When we can launch a satellite into space with a speed of 7500 m/s, have put a satellite into orbit, and have made significant progress in the defense industry, then we can achieve a surge in production too."

"The Iranian wisdom and thought that can build a satellite and set a goal of a 36,000 km orbit for the next satellite, certainly enjoy the same spirit, innovation and creativity needed to produce cars with a consumption of 5 liters/100 km and for production in other sectors."

