Official: COVID-19 Kills 78 more in Iran

Tehran, May 6, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that some 78 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and that 81,587 people out of a total of 101,650 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately, the total number of dead people reached 6,418.

Jahanpour said that 1,680 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 78 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,735 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 531,275 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

