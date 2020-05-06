Official: Sarakhs-Turkmenistan rail border to reopen soon

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Reza Rajabi Moghaddam said launching disinfecting tunnels has paved the way for disinfecting train wagons and as a result of trade interactions with the Central Asian states will be resumed.

After disinfecting wagons, Iranian locomotive will be separated from the train and Turkmen locomotive will be connected, he added.

He noted that reopening Sarakhs land border needs more time since drivers are in touch with people so there are some problems in this sector that should be removed.

Turkmenistan temporarily closed Sarakhs rail border to prevent spread of coronavirus on April 2.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish