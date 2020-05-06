Strike by Iraqi drivers closes Parvizkhan Border Point with Iran

Moradali Tatar told IRNA on Wednesday that according to the Iraqi law, drivers have to pay for compensatory damages upon their entry to Iran, which has made them unhappy and they went on strike on Wednesday to protest against that.

Tartar said the issue has nothing to do with Iran, but because the export has been impeded, we are negotiating with the Iraqis to solve the problem to resume export.

He added that after Sheikh Saleh and Shushemi border outlets were reopened, the amount of export through Parvizkhan Border Point has decreased. The two border points were temporarily closed down before due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Now, 1,200 trucks of goods are exported to Iraq through Parvizkhan border point. The priority is given to farming products and perishable goods, he said.

He went on to say that the area of the border point is disinfected on a daily basis and drivers’ body temperature is examined and checked to find out the ones that may have viral diseases.

َA total of 54 percent of Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq is done through Parvizkhan border point.

