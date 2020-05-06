Tehran, Vienna mayors discuss fighting COVID-19

In line with his video calls with world mayors, Hanachi referred to the difficulties caused by sanctions in buying health equipment, despite problems, the Iranian government has put on its agenda providing masks and health items.

"We started the social distancing plan after Nowruz Holiday and screened 72 people with the cooperation of the Iranian Ministry of Health," he said, adding that only those who were in critical condition were taken to hospital.

The capacities of the hospital were controlled and by taking advantage of Iran-Iraq war experiences new COVID19 department was launched in hospitals and increasing the number of hospital beds was put on the agenda.

Hanachi referred to disinfecting pedestrian areas and transportation system, saying medical centers’ studies show that 50% of infection in metropolitan cities is related to public areas and transportation.

Accordingly, buses and subways were disinfected two times a day.

He also invited Vienna mayor to visit Tehran.

Meanwhile, DiRocco said mayors of metropolitan cities should be in touch regardless of political issues.

She congratulated Tehran Mayor and people on the arrival of the Holy month of Ramadan.

DiRocco praised the efforts made by Iran infighting coronavirus which have resulted in reducing death toll and number of patients.

Stressing the similarity of Tehran and Vienna with regard to infected cases and death toll, she said one of the most important measures taken by Vienna was that suspected cased and patients were not directly taken to hospital and only severe cases were hospitalized.

"We tried to take advantage of Italy’s experience and took care of retirement home," the Vienna mayor added.

Closing shops and restaurants damaged our economy and increased the number of jobless people, DiRocco said, adding, "We are trying to normalize the situation and to make the economic atmosphere attractive step-by-step."

Hanachi had earlier held online chats with mayors of London, Rome, Istanbul, Ankara, Seoul, and Muscat.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

