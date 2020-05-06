ISIS movements aimed at saving US presence in region, political expert says

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Zanganeh said that the coronavirus pandemic caused oil consumption to decrease which was followed by a drop in oil prices, and the 'childish behavior' by Saudi Arabia exacerbated the situation and caused a collapse in oil the prices much to the chagrin of oil-producing countries.

Referring to the crises in the region, Zanganeh underlined that the oil-dependent countries in the region should now fight in three fronts: the coronavirus, falling oil prices, and the huge cost of self-made crises from Yemen to Libya.

The former diplomat advised the Arab states in the Persian Gulf region to stop the current procedure and mend fences with their neighbors after reviewing their surrounding situation.

On the possibility of a military conflict between Iran and the United States, he said that the US is gaining new experience by replacing its military commanders and its forces have realized that Iran is serious in defending itself and its interests.

Iran's former ambassador to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation underlined that the US would harm itself if it continued pressure and provocation.

Zanganeh also said that the ISIS thought and ideology still exists in the region despite the killing of its leader and several commanders, adding the terrorist groups receives order from the United States spy agency.

He linked recent events in Iraq to the US effort to provoke the ISIS in order to gain privilege in the formation of a new government in the country.

