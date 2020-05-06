Tehran, Baku to develop economic ties

During their phone conversation, both sides underlined that Iran-Azerbaijan economic interactions will be promoted by observing health protocols and there will be no obstacle in this regard.

Appreciating Azerbaijan for holding the 18th meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on May 4, Vaezi said Azerbaijan as head of NAM Summit not only did not let coronavirus stop holding the event but by choosing COVID-19 topic the country has taken a valuable step in maintaining cooperation to fight jointly against the pandemic.

He expressed hope that the stances and solutions presented in the meeting would lead countries to work hand-in-hand to overcome this international problem and to stand against those who want to use the problem as a tool.

Meanwhile, Hajiyev conveyed the appreciation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev for President Hassan Rouhani’s participation in the NAM online Summit, saying his speech reinforces NAM members’ position.

Azerbaijan attaches importance to developing all-out cooperation with Iran, he said, adding that president Aliyev has communicated to all officials that coronavirus should not create any roadblock in developing cooperation.

He hoped that trade interactions between the two countries be developed by observing health protocols.

The 18th meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held in the attendance of the representatives of 40 countries, including 19 presidents, one vice-president, six prime ministers, one deputy prime minister, and eight foreign ministers.

