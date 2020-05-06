May 6, 2020, 11:51 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83777740
0 Persons

Tags

Iran keeps on with helping nations in need: Spox

Iran keeps on with helping nations in need: Spox

Tehran, May 6, IRNA – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany as a token of solidarity and will continue to help nations in need.

Mousavi tweeted with the hashtag of Stronger Together, “As Iran has progressed in flattening the COVID-19 curve, [Foreign] Minister [Mohammad-Javad] Zarif promised to supply the world with COVID19-related devices and equipment.”

Mousavi wrote, "As a gesture of solidarity Iran has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany recently."

"Iran will keep lending a helping hand to nations in need," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added. 

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 4 =