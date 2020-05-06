Iran keeps on with helping nations in need: Spox

Mousavi tweeted with the hashtag of Stronger Together, “As Iran has progressed in flattening the COVID-19 curve, [Foreign] Minister [Mohammad-Javad] Zarif promised to supply the world with COVID19-related devices and equipment.”
Mousavi wrote, "As a gesture of solidarity Iran has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany recently."
"Iran will keep lending a helping hand to nations in need," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.
