Iran, Turkmenistan hold political videoconference

According to the public relations office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran’s Abbas Araghchi and his Turkmen counterpart Vafa Hajiov discussed the latest political, economic, trade, and consular relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Reminding the importance of the relations between the two countries, they stressed cooperation and solving issues and problems caused by coronavirus outbreak.

Reopening railway border points, effective cooperation in the fight against the economic impacts of coronavirus outbreak, resuming expert meetings of economic organizations of the two neighboring countries, continuing trade, and removing transit issues were among the most important issues discussed in the videoconference.

Araghchi and Hajiov also discussed the political developments of Afghanistan and the security of the region during the meeting.

