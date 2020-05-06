Coronavirus infects less than half a percent of Iranians

Hossein Erfani, head of Health Ministry's office of countering infectious diseases told IRNA that only one in thousand cases may be infected with COVID-19 in Iran, so there is no need to concentrate on the issue of herd immunity.

Herd immunity or community immunity occurs when a large percentage of the population is infected with a disease and becomes immune.

Although social immunity is too far to think about, the conditions are not normal yet, Erfani noted.

Meanwhile, most of the people in the society are still in danger of being infected with the virus, he added.

There is no specific medicine or vaccine for coronavirus, Erfani said, stressing that the only way to be protected from the COVID-19 is to follow health guidelines.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 3,700,000 people across the world and killed over 257,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 6,300.

