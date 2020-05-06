WHO Official hails Iran's attempts in confronting COVID-19

On the sidelines of the meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Iran and the Iranian Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) committee of COVID-19, Christoph Hamelmann talked about Iran's progress in confronting COVID-19 patients, especially in the Plasma Therapy Project.

"We are still at the early state you will know that there are a number of trials that are taking place around the world, especially in Iran, trials on medicine, trials on Plasma Therapy, I had the chance today in the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) to learn about most trials in this region, we are still waiting for final analysis and results," World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Iran added.

Hamelmann said that at the same time, attempts are being made to standardize the product and as soon as the result shows that there are good impacts on the treatment of patients, we should be very fast in the next phase to develop the products on a large scale.

On April 29 too, Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabaei speaking at a daily online press said that Iran is working on World’s Largest Plasma Therapy Project for COVID-19 and the world’s largest plasma therapy project for the treatment of coronavirus patients is underway in Iran.

The greatest number of studies and clinical trials for plasma therapy has been carried in Iran, he added.

The first phase of the study has involved 60 patients, while the data on 150 other patients has been also collected, the deputy minister noted.

Janbabaei said the trial stage has yielded good results so far.

*** It is said that the second phase of COVID-19 will kill more people in comparison with the first phase, what do you think?

I mean at the moment, we do not know if there will be a second phase or how big the second phase will be, so I think that it would be speculation to say if in any second phase, the severity of disease would be different, what we certainly know at the moment is that with the measures which have been taken, we see stabilizing of the situation, but I think everybody, especially is being alerted of the disease and prepared for any case or situation, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Iran added.

He said that "I hope that there would not be any second phase of the COVID-19, but if there will be any second phase, we are well prepared for that because many things have been done up to now, there are much better equipment, more beds for ICU, we are more strong for that".

