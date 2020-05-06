Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 6

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani tells Abe: US must lift sanctions to prove sincerity in offering help

President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday the United States should lift “illegal” sanctions on Iran to prove its sincerity in offering help to the Islamic Republic in its battle against the novel coronavirus.

- Iran: Over 80,000 positive cases have recovered from coronavirus

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Tuesday that 80,475 of those people hospitalized with the coronavirus disease since its outbreak in the country in mid-February have been discharged.

- JCPOA is part of UNSC Resolution 2231: Zarif reminds Pompeo

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is part of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, adding that it would not exist without the nuclear agreement.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Snapback of sanctions not to affect Iran

The Trump administration is escalating tensions with allies as it seeks to renew a UN arms embargo on Iran that’s set to expire this year, threatening to kill what’s left of the nuclear agreement the U.S. quit two years ago if countries don’t go along.

- Iraq mounts counter-terrorism operations amid U.S.-Daesh plot

Iraqi army troops and allied fighters from Popular Mobilization Forces — known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — have conducted fresh operations against Daesh militants amid warnings of collaboration between the United States and remnants of the terror outfit in the country.

- Iran volleyball chief eyes re-signing Velsaco

Head of Iran Volleyball Federation Mohammad Reza Davarzani has revealed that they are going to reappoint Julio Velasco as Team Melli coach.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Slavoj Zizek “Pandemic!” translated into Persian

“Pandemic! COVID-19 Shakes the World” written by Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek has recently been translated into Persian.

- Dragan Skocic’s contract details revealed

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the Secretary General of the Iranian football federation, has revealed details of Dragan Skocic’s contract.

- Non-oil exports to be main driver of Iranian economy: industry min.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani says non-oil exports are going to be the main drivers of the country’s economy in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 19) and the ministry has it on the agenda to activate all the country’s exports capacities with a focus on the private sector, IRNA reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE stops near 1,000,000 points

While it was 2% shy of moving past the psychological 1,000,000 points, Tehran stocks slipped on Tuesday as sell-off pressure swept through a broad range of shares.

- Iran, EEU trade top $1.7 billion in 6 months

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union have traded a total of 5.1 million tons of goods worth $1.78 billion from Oct. 27, 2019, when a preferential trade agreement between the two sides came into effect on April 24, 2020.

- Cooperation for Mideast peace

Japan's prime minister expressed concern over recent tensions in the Middle East, saying Tokyo will continue its cooperation with Tehran as a key player to ensure peace in the region.

