According to Iran's Embassy to Spain, first group of Iranians residing in Spain comprising 170 people returned home on Monday.

Applying for return tickets still continues and second group of Iranians will return to Tehran on Wednesday.

Following the request of a significant number of Iranians living in Spain to return to the country due to the spread of coronavirus, Iran's Embassy in Madrid launched two direct flights to repatriate them.

