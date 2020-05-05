AMF secretary general urges traveling to Shiraz in post-corona era

In his message, Goshtasb Mozaffari described Shiraz as city of history, poetry, literature and of course city of warm and hospitable people, as well as a city which houses the capital of Achaemenids and tomb of Cyrus.

Shiraz is a city where the tomb of Sa'adi, the renowned Persian poet, social philosopher and famous thinker of the East, and Hafez, the poet who loves elevation and passionate love, is located, he said.

Who doesn't love Shiraz and isn't interested in seeing this beautiful city? And I highly recommend tourists from all over the world to travel to Shiraz during the post-corona period, the message said.

