May 5, 2020, 6:20 PM
Butane production doubles in phases 17, 18 of South Pars Gas Field

Tehran, May 5, IRNA – Manager of Refinery 7 of South Pars Gas Complex said on Tuesday that phases 17 and 18 the complex have increased butane production by 100%.

Hassan Asaadi told IRNA that the most distinguished achievement of the refinery was production of ethane, propane, and butane, as well as complete overhaul.

Asaadi said that propane production increased by 71% in phases 17 and 18, adding that this year production of ethane will increase in the two phases.

Phases 17 and 18 of South Pars Gas Field have been inaugurated in the past few years, and have had a good influence on increasing production and removing limitations.

