May 5, 2020, 4:53 PM
Coronavirus may have 2nd, 3rd peaks in Iran: Official

Tehran, May 5, IRNA – The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that coronavirus epidemic has no clear future and may come back for the second and third peaks.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that neither governments nor the research centers have provided clear image of the future of the deadly virus.

Hoping that social distancing can prevent re-surge of the pandemic, Jahanpour said that COVID-19 may come back in summer.

He said that now there is limited information about the virus and everything is based on scientific guesses. More analyses should be done in the future.

He added most epidemiologists believe that there will be another outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-fall when it turns cold.  

