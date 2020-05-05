Iran extradites 15 Indonesian and one Chinese prisoners

Mahmoud Abbasi said on Tuesday that as per an agreement on extradition of prisoners with the Indonesian and Chinese governments, aome 15 Indonesian and one Chinese prisoners in Hormuzgan province were handed over to the representatives of the Indonesian and Chinese embassies.

He added that the prisoners were accused of fuel smuggling and were extradited to their home country after legal proceedings.

He said that Iran expects the Indonesian and Chinese governments to reciprocate Iran with extraditing Iranian prisoners from Indonesia and China to continue with their prison terms in Iran.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish