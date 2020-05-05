Iran grants furlough to over 114,000 prisoners in pandemic era

Esmaeili told press conference that after issuing a circular on granting furlough to prisoners in the pandemic era, over 500 delegation were assigned to review the situation in the prisons.

He added that the delegation reviewed all cases over the last 15 days and granted furlough to them based on their crime and behavior.

In line with removing imprisonment and implementing the policy of reducing the number of criminals, over 106,000 alternative sentences to imprisonment have been issued, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Esmaeili elaborated on the details of arresting two university students, saying unfortunately they were connected to counterrevolutionary groups especially terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MEK/MKO).

The students were instructed by MKO to conduct sabotage in Iran, he added.

He added that some explosive devices were discovered from their house.

It was a conspiracy by enemies to create crisis amid coronavirus but it was foiled by Iranian intelligence forces.

