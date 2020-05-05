Iranian trade with Arab states stands at $22 billion last year

Farzad Piltan said that $12.5 billion of the $22b trade was export to the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, i.e. Iraq, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria; and $9 billion was the import from these countries.

Piltan said that in export, Iraq ($9b) and the UAE ($2.5b) and in import the UAE ($8.7b) and Qatar ($200m) are on the top of the list.

He added that in both export and import Bahrain was on the bottom of the list with 10 and 2 million dollars.

In 2019, direct trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia stopped.

From among the regional countries, there are some that are on top of the foreign trade of Iran: Iraq (4th), Oman (18th), Qatar (34th), Kuwait (39th), Syria (41st), Lebanon (62nd), Jordan (63rd), Bahrain (88th).

