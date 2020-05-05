Official: 63 more Iranian COVID19 patients die over past 24 hours

Jahanpour said that 1,323 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people died from to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,685 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 519,543 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

